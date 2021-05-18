Investigation into April Cowlitz County deputy officer-involved shooting sent to prosecutor

Law enforcement officials have completed their investigation into a Cowlitz County Sherriff's Office deputy who fired his gun during an April attempted arrest in Longview.

The report was handed to the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney's office Tuesday to decide whether or not to file charges against the officer, according to Kelso Capt. Rich Fletcher.

Deputy Cory Robinson fired a single shot April 20 after police say Christopher Michael Wright, 33, rammed his vehicle into county and state patrol cars in Longview. No one was injured, according to the Kelso Police Department.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said Robinson returned to active duty May 11. A previous report stated Robinson, who has worked for the sheriff's office for 14 years, was placed on leave during the investigation.

I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified Wright again tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by Longview Police on suspicion of third-degree assault, making or having burglary tools, third-degree driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and possession of a stolen vehicle, as the car he was driving Thursday had been stolen from Kelso in the previous 12 hours.

County deputies tried to pull Wright over for reckless driving on I-5 near Kalama, according to previous reports. Wright wouldn't stop and led officers on a chase through Longview.

Wright fled on foot when his vehicle was blocked. He was arrested two days later after an off-duty Kelso officer spotted Wright driving west on Ocean Beach Highway April 22 and called the station for officers to pursue him.