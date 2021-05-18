 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Investigation into April Cowlitz County deputy officer-involved shooting sent to prosecutor
0 comments
alert top story

Investigation into April Cowlitz County deputy officer-involved shooting sent to prosecutor

{{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement officials have completed their investigation into a Cowlitz County Sherriff's Office deputy who fired his gun during an April attempted arrest in Longview.

The report was handed to the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney's office Tuesday to decide whether or not to file charges against the officer, according to Kelso Capt. Rich Fletcher.

Cowlitz County Deputy Cory Robinson (copy)

Robinson

Deputy Cory Robinson fired a single shot April 20 after police say Christopher Michael Wright, 33, rammed his vehicle into county and state patrol cars in Longview. No one was injured, according to the Kelso Police Department.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said Robinson returned to active duty May 11. A previous report stated Robinson, who has worked for the sheriff's office for 14 years, was placed on leave during the investigation.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

County deputies tried to pull Wright over for reckless driving on I-5 near Kalama, according to previous reports. Wright wouldn't stop and led officers on a chase through Longview. 

Wright fled on foot when his vehicle was blocked. He was arrested two days later after an off-duty Kelso officer spotted Wright driving west on Ocean Beach Highway April 22 and called the station for officers to pursue him. 

Fletcher said law enforcement officers from Kelso, Longview and Woodland reviewed the incident as part of the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team. The team provides a local independent investigation into officer-involved shootings, Fletcher said. 

He said the investigation was not required by the state because no one was injured by Robinson's shot. He said he cannot publicly release the findings of the report. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News