Investigation continues on man shot Wednesday in Woodland manufactured home park

WOODLAND — A 32-year-old man was shot Wednesday inside a manufactured home park south of Horseshoe Lake and no arrest followed.

Woodland Sgt. James Keller said an 82-year-old man who lives at the manufactured home park in the 200 block of Island Aire Drive in Woodland shot an acquaintance Wednesday afternoon and an investigation is ongoing to determine if an arrest will be made.

The victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Keller said.

He said the department received the emergency call at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, the victim had left to seek aid at a hospital, but stopped at a Cowlitz Indian Tribe Police Department station on the way. The person was then transferred to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

Keller said the victim does not live at the manufactured home park, which is located in Clark County, and the department detective is still gathering evidence on the incident.