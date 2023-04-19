Following a two-day manhunt, a Cowlitz County Jail inmate who escaped on Monday by assuming another's identity and simply walking out has been captured in the Scappoose area in Oregon.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office announced the news in a release Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, Brian Francisco Roman, 26, of Longview impersonated a fellow inmate about to be processed out. He reportedly claimed to be his cellmate while his cellmates were sleeping after a guard fetched him for release.

Once returned to Washington state, Roman faces multiple charges from his two-day adventure, ranging from second-degree escape to first-degree criminal impersonation, forgery and theft, according to Cowlitz County Sheriff's officials.

The initial press release stated that jail staff thought Roman and the other inmate had "similar physical features" and that corrections staff did not learn of the mistake until the real inmate meant to be freed inquired about his release.

The sheriff's office news release offered few details about Roman's capture.