A man in custody at the Cowlitz County Jail has escaped after impersonating a fellow inmate who was scheduled to be released on Monday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Brian Francisco Roman, 26, of Longview merely walked out of county jail, according to a news release, and was given the property of the inmate who was supposed to have been released that day. Among the items were the other man’s clothes, keys, and wallet, containing an ID and debit card.

Here’s how it began. Arriving at a cell housing three sleeping people, a corrections officer called out the name of the man due to be released. Roman allegedly responded, the news release said.

Roman allegedly assumed the inmate’s identity and followed the corrections officer to be processed out of jail.

Roman and the other inmate have similar physical features, the news release reports jail personnel as noting.

Workers said they realized their mistake after the inmate who was supposed to be released inquired when that would happen.

Local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are actively searching for Roman, who was last seen wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, a black shirt, gray sweatpants and brown slippers.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a warrant for Roman’s arrest on charges of escape, criminal impersonation, forgery, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.

The sheriff’s office requests anyone with details about Roman’s location to call 911.