 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Inmate dies Wednesday in Columbia County Jail

  • 0
Columbia County jail

Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy Carolyn Townsend checks on the women inmates in 2013 at the county’s jail in St. Helens. An inmate was reported to have died Wednesday, but officials have not released the name or sex of the person. 

 Roger Werth, The Daily News file photo

COLUMBIA COUNTY — A 55-year-old Columbia County Jail inmate died Wednesday after authorities say the person was found unresponsive, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities did not provide details regarding the inmate's medical status or identity, only that the inmate was discovered sometime after 9:55 a.m. during a routine check.

A 21-year-old man who died in January at a Montreal jail should have been released the day before he was fatally injured. Officers reportedly used pepper spray and a spit hood on Nicous D'Andre Spring before he died.

Columbia County Sheriff's deputies provided chest compressions on the inmate until medical personnel arrived, but they failed to revive the person.

People are also reading…

Columbia County Jail said on its Facebook page that medical staff and Columbia River Fire Rescue paramedics responded to the scene.

The Columbia County District Attorney's Office was notified and will oversee the inquiry, and the Oregon State Police will investigate the circumstances of the inmate's death.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

More rain forecast for California as death toll rises

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News