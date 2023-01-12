Inmate dies Wednesday in Columbia County Jail

COLUMBIA COUNTY — A 55-year-old Columbia County Jail inmate died Wednesday after authorities say the person was found unresponsive, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities did not provide details regarding the inmate's medical status or identity, only that the inmate was discovered sometime after 9:55 a.m. during a routine check.

Columbia County Sheriff's deputies provided chest compressions on the inmate until medical personnel arrived, but they failed to revive the person.

Columbia County Jail said on its Facebook page that medical staff and Columbia River Fire Rescue paramedics responded to the scene.

The Columbia County District Attorney's Office was notified and will oversee the inquiry, and the Oregon State Police will investigate the circumstances of the inmate's death.