A 19-year-old man charged with raping a child about a decade ago died of a drug overdose while awaiting trial in Cowlitz County Jail.

Longview resident Nicholas A. Middleton-Ensign was booked into jail at roughly 12:10 p.m. on July 28. Ensign was found nonresponsive at 3:25 p.m. and was declared dead on the same day, according to jail Director Marin Fox.

Fox said Middleton-Ensign was in custody for three hours before dying.

Fox said Middleton-Ensign's autopsy listed his death as "fentanyl toxicity" and that there were "other significant conditions" such as “methamphetamine intoxication." She said Middleton-Ensign's death was an ruled an accident by the coroner.

"There was no indication or evidence that he received or ingested any drugs after he was booked into the jail," Fox said.

During a Feb. 13, business meeting with Cowlitz County Commissioners, Fox said officials are also completing an unexpected fatality review.

Fox said Chief Civil Deputy Doug Jensen is helping to perform the review, as required by law. The Daily News reached out to Jensen for a comment but he declined to answer.

Alleged crime

Middleton-Ensign allegedly sexually assaulted a child, while he was a minor himself, in 2014 inside a Riverside Park bathroom in Kelso, according to the case's probable cause statement. He was first arrested in 2021, then picked up on a warrant in July.

Court records says the victim was 4 years old at the time of the incident and Middleton-Ensign was 11. The victim told authorities Middleton-Ensign would use violence to compel them to perform sexual acts.

As stated in a court response, Middleton-Ensign initially denied any wrongdoing, but later told investigators he had "sexual contact" with the accuser, the document states.

Middleton-Ensign had no prior criminal history, according to court documents.