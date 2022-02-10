In-person jury trials remain limited in Cowlitz County, western Washington

In-person jury trials for misdemeanor and felony cases in Cowlitz County, as well as some federal court cases in western Washington have been delayed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials review whether jury trials will be held in the county’s lower court cases each week, while jury trials are suspended in the county’s higher court cases through March 7.

The United States District Court of Western Washington also suspended scheduled in-person civil jury trials through March 7, though some civil jury trials are held online.

Superior Court announced Thursday officials will resume in-person scheduled pleas on Wednesdays starting Feb. 16. All other dockets will continue to be held on Zoom.

Online versus in-person

Superior Court holds bench trials online, where a judge decides verdicts, but not jury trials.

The court suspended in-person jury trials twice in 2022: Once on Jan. 21 through Feb. 7 and again Feb. 4 through March 7. Jury trials have been suspended at different times since 2020 depending on positive case rates in the county.

Superior Court Administrator Chad Connors said jury trials are not held online due to the area’s limited internet access and the inability to prevent jurors from being influenced by outside sources.

He said it is difficult to find enough jurors with reliable internet, particularly in the rural parts of the county. He said juror’s access to their phones or other technology can be managed better when they are physically at trials.

Western District of Washington Judge Marsha Pechman said collecting a diverse jury pool for the four virtual trials she conducted as of last February was easier than expected. She thought elderly or low-income people would be excluded, but found jurors who had to travel far to reach the court could more easily join online, according to uscourts.gov.

She said one trial was delayed because a wind storm knocked out a juror’s connections, but compared the disruption to a juror stuck in traffic.

Access during COVID

Presiding Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor said jury pools could also be hindered during high positive COVID-19 outbreaks. He said the court must balance ensuring justice and health.

“We want to do all we can to make court as safe for everyone and we feel this extended suspension promotes access and safety,” he said when the suspension through March 7 was announced.

Cowlitz County Superior Court handles cases like criminal felonies and District Court handles cases like criminal misdemeanors.

One in-person jury trial has been held in Cowlitz County District Court in 2022, said Court Administrator Molly Martin. District Court Presiding Judge M. Jamie Imboden reviews county hospitalization rates and positive COVID-19 cases weekly to determine whether jury trials will be held, she added.

Other District Court operations are also suspended. Courthouse weddings have been canceled since about March 2020, she said.

