I-5 closes overnight near Toledo Monday to repair truck-struck bridge

VADER — The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing the northbound side of Interstate 5 between Vader and Toledo on Monday night to repair the damaged bridge above the highway.

WSDOT's contracted crew will close the lanes around exit 60 from 9 p.m. on Monday through 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured onto a single lane through the on-ramps and off-ramps.

The crew will be installing falsework, or temporary support for new concrete pours, as part of the process to repair the overpass bridge after it was struck by a log truck in September. Inspectors from WSDOT are still determining the extent of the damage to the bridge.

The southbound side of the same bridge was hit with a truck load in July 2021, leaving the overpass closed for the last year. Repair work on the southbound overpass began in August.

WSDOT staff say single-lane closures may occur other nights as well on the same northern stretch of the interstate, causing delays in the work zone.