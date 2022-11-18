 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-5 closes overnight near Toledo Monday to repair truck-struck bridge

VADER — The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing the northbound side of Interstate 5 between Vader and Toledo on Monday night to repair the damaged bridge above the highway.

WSDOT's contracted crew will close the lanes around exit 60 from 9 p.m. on Monday through 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured onto a single lane through the on-ramps and off-ramps.

I-5 exit 60 bridge damage

Damage to the state Route 506 overpass after being struck by a truck on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The crew will be installing falsework, or temporary support for new concrete pours, as part of the process to repair the overpass bridge after it was struck by a log truck in September. Inspectors from WSDOT are still determining the extent of the damage to the bridge.

The southbound side of the same bridge was hit with a truck load in July 2021, leaving the overpass closed for the last year. Repair work on the southbound overpass began in August.

WSDOT staff say single-lane closures may occur other nights as well on the same northern stretch of the interstate, causing delays in the work zone.

