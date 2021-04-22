I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified

An off-duty Kelso police officer helped law enforcement arrest Christopher Michael Wright on Thursday morning after Wright led police on a car chase Tuesday morning and evaded capture. The department also named the officer who fired a shot at Wright during the initial car chase as Deputy Cory Robinson, a 14-year veteran of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson has been placed on leave while the independent investigation into the shooting is investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team. No officers were injured during Wright’s capture and it was confirmed Wright was not wounded as a result of the shot fired Tuesday by Robinson, the press release said.

According to a Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team press release, the tip that led to Wright's arrest came at around 7 a.m. Thursday, when an off-duty Kelso officer saw Wright, 33, driving west in the 3800 block of Ocean Beach Highway.

"Knowing probable cause had been established for Wright’s arrest, the off-duty officer reported Wright’s location and requested officers respond to the 4500 block of Ocean Beach Highway to intercept Wright when he entered a parking lot in that area," the press release said.