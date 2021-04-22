I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified

An off-duty Kelso police officer helped law enforcement arrest Christopher Michael Wright on Thursday morning after Wright led police on a car chase Tuesday morning and evaded capture. The department also named the officer who fired a shot at Wright during the initial car chase as Deputy Cory Robinson, a 14-year veteran of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.
Robinson has been placed on leave while the independent investigation into the shooting is investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team. No officers were injured during Wright’s capture and it was confirmed Wright was not wounded as a result of the shot fired Tuesday by Robinson, the press release said.
According to a Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team press release, the tip that led to Wright's arrest came at around 7 a.m. Thursday, when an off-duty Kelso officer saw Wright, 33, driving west in the 3800 block of Ocean Beach Highway.
"Knowing probable cause had been established for Wright’s arrest, the off-duty officer reported Wright’s location and requested officers respond to the 4500 block of Ocean Beach Highway to intercept Wright when he entered a parking lot in that area," the press release said.
The original incident leading police to search for Wright began Tuesday near Kalama around 1 a.m., when Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull Wright over for reckless driving on I-5.
Wright didn’t yield and the pursuit continued through Longview. Officers stopped the vehicle around Northeast Nicholas Boulevard and Ocean Beach Highway but the occupants refused to exit the vehicle.
Wright then intentionally rammed into both a state and county patrol car, and Robinson fired a single shot at the vehicle, injuring nobody.
Wright maneuvered the vehicle free, but was stopped again at the 2000 block of 28th Avenue and fled on foot. The passenger in the vehicle at the time, Christopher Noel McDonald, 37, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
A similar scene played out Thursday morning. When Longview police arrived on scene and blocked Wright with a fully-marked patrol vehicle, Wright "actively attempted to escape by intentionally backing into the Longview Police vehicle that was parked directly behind him, similar to his intentional and violent actions displayed on April 20," the release said.
Wright again tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by Longview Police on suspicion of third-degree assault, making or having burglary tools, third-degree driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and possession of a stolen vehicle, as the car he was driving Thursday had been stolen from Kelso in the previous 12 hours.
Additional charges may be added, the release said.