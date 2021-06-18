 Skip to main content
Human remains found on Winlock property Thursday
WINLOCK — The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the source of human remains found Thursday afternoon on private property in Winlock.

A sheriff's office press release said the remains were discovered on the 800 block of King Road by the owner of the property. The Sheriff's Office and Lewis County Coroner's Office are working to identify the deceased and determine the cause and manner of death.

Lewis County Sheriff Dusty Breen said anyone with information about the remains should contact his office at 360-748-9286.

This marks the second investigation into unidentified remains in Lewis County this year, after timber workers discovered a body March 2 near Raubuck Road. Breen said those remains were still being investigated by the sheriff's office but there was no sign the two cases were connected.

