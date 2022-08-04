 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Human remains found in Kelso area

Deputies say there is no danger to the public after discovering human remains in the Kelso area last week.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports deputies discovered the remains on July 30 in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road, a wooded, residential area in the northern Kelso area. Detectives used a search warrant to search the property because they believed a body was located there, the department reports. 

The sheriff's offices says an autopsy was conducted, but the results have not been released. The person's identity will not be released until next of kin are notified, the department reports. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

