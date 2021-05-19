 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Human remains discovered in Chehalis River in Centralia Sunday
0 comments

Human remains discovered in Chehalis River in Centralia Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

CENTRALIA — Unidentified human remains were discovered Sunday in the Chehalis River, police say. 

The remains have not been identified and the cause of death is unknown, according to Centralia Police. 

Centralia officers found "human remains partially submerged in mud and water," near Mellen Street in Centralia after the department received a tip about the location, police said.

The remains were recovered the following day with the help of additional area law enforcement officers. 

No identification was found with the remains, police said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News