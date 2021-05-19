Human remains discovered in Chehalis River in Centralia Sunday

CENTRALIA — Unidentified human remains were discovered Sunday in the Chehalis River, police say.

The remains have not been identified and the cause of death is unknown, according to Centralia Police.

Centralia officers found "human remains partially submerged in mud and water," near Mellen Street in Centralia after the department received a tip about the location, police said.

The remains were recovered the following day with the help of additional area law enforcement officers.

No identification was found with the remains, police said.

