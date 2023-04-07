A resident stabbed another earlier this week at Longview’s HOPE Village — a 4-month-old site for emergency tiny homes for the homeless.

Some leaders are questioning the city’s plan, while others say helping people suffering from the trauma of living on the streets is complicated.

HOPE Village opened in December of 2022, and remains the most significant solution by city officials to address the 3-year-old Alabama homeless encampment on city property. The new site includes 50 pallet homes to serve as temporary housing until residents find more permanent options.

Longview City Councilmember Spencer Boudreau told The Daily News the city and Salvation Army, which manages the site, made promises about safety concerns, but there is a “gap in what was promised” under the Salvation Army’s contact about the site being a “weapons-free zone” and what is actually enforced.

No other Longview councilmember returned The Daily News phone calls to discuss the stabbing prior to deadline. Longview Capt. Branden McNew said he could not comment on an active investigation.

Weapons policy

Police have also not described the object Roger Curiel, 43, of Longview, used in the alleged Monday night attack, only that Willis Grimm, 49, of Longview was stabbed “multiple times.”

However, the Salvation Army has safety measures at the village including cameras, on-site security at night, and a weapons policy residents must sign. According to the policy, items including guns, knives, razors, pepper spray, tasers, explosives, sticks and toy guns are prohibited.

HOPE Village allows tools for “vocational or other external activities” but requires residents to check them in and store them once they enter the site, according to the policy. These items include hammers, screwdrivers, boxcutters, baseball bats, camping tent spikes and chef knives.

Curiel is scheduled to be arraigned in a virtual hearing on April 13 in Cowlitz County Superior Court. The same day, the Longview City Council will meet for the first time since the stabbing and is scheduled to vote on a motion to accept routine upgrades at HOPE Village.

Curiel was being held at the Cowlitz County Jail with bail set at $100,000 as of Friday evening and could face charges including first-degree assault and criminal impersonation.

Curiel must remain 100 yards away from Grimm by court order, and the Salvation Army’s Major Philip Smith said he is banned from the village.

The report

Longview police officers arrived at HOPE Village at about 10:25 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Alabama Street in response to a report of a “stabbing in progress,” according to a police report.

There is a 10 p.m. curfew at the village, after which nobody is allowed to enter or re-enter the site, according to a previous report by The Daily News.

The police report says the dispatcher told arriving officers the parties involved were co-residents of the emergency housing site. Once they arrived, officers encountered an injured Grimm suffering from “severe stab wounds.”

Grimm was initially rushed to St. John Medical Center but was later airlifted to a hospital in Vancouver.

The probable cause statement says Curiel was “positively identified” as the suspect by HOPE Village residents, staff and security personnel.

Officers, with assistance from police dogs, found Curiel hiding inside a boat that was parked on the property of nearby Dan’s Trans and Auto Repair.

After being apprehended, Curiel allegedly gave a fake name of “Jose Pridei” to police, stating he was 40 years old and not a resident of HOPE Village.

Hope remains

Rev. Liz Kearny works with the city’s temporary shelter that goes into effect when multiple nights of 33 degrees or below are forecasted. She is not involved in HOPE Village and is not an employee or elected official in Longview.

But as an advocate for people without shelter, Kearny said hearing the report of the HOPE Village stabbing was “heartbreaking.” She said people suffer from trauma after trying to survive on the streets, and that trauma doesn’t stop when they find housing.

Some people may be misdirecting blame after the incident, she added. It’s not accurate to say “because we provided a pallet home village, it’s the cause of violence.” People want to “point the finger to providers” but that’s a mistake when people are doing all they can to help others with less.

“I’m really proud of what’s happening in the village,” she said.