Homemade construction puts fire crews at risk Friday morning near La Center

La Center fire

Fire engulfs a two-story building Friday morning east of La Center. 

 Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, Contributed

LA CENTER — Responders say a fire destroyed an outbuilding used to store propane and ammunition and put firefighters in danger early Friday morning in Clark County.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue reports nearly two dozen crew members spent 40 minutes battling a fire starting at around 5:20 a.m., in the 32300 block of Northeast 64th Avenue, east of La Center. Neighbors reported hearing the ammunition and propane exploding, states the department. 

The two-story structure was difficult to reach and extinguish, states Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, because the building's back could only be accessed by a bridge over a pond, and the pond was located at the bottom of a steep slope.

Fire Chief John Nohr said the building's "homemade design and construction … lacked fire protection features" usually found in similar buildings, and the strong heat weakened the building's unprotected steel beams and trusses.

"We are fortunate that no firefighters were harmed at this fire," Chief Nohr said. 

The department states members of Clark County Fire District 10 also helped extinguish the flames. 

