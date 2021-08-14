Homeless man allegedly tries to cut people in Kelso parking lot with box cutter

A transient was arrested Wednesday after trying to cut two people — including a man who tried to help him — in the parking lot of a Kelso convenience store.

Franklin McJunkin, Jr., 39, was arrested Wednesday by Cowlitz County deputies for suspicion of second-degree assault.

Sheriff Brad Thurman said no one was injured during the incident.

According to court documents, McJunkin tried to cut two people with a box cutter in the parking lot of Holt's Quik Chek Market in Kelso on Wednesday. One alleged victim said he had stopped to check on McJunkin because he thought he was having a "medical emergency," but McJunkin threatened him instead.

A report of the incident came in at about 8 p.m. and McJunkin was booked into Cowlitz County Jail about 30 minutes later, according to court documents and the jail. Deputies detained McJunkin when he was walking northbound along the Cowlitz River dike.

