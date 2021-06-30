 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Longview Wednesday
0 comments
editor's pick

Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Longview Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

Longview police reported a pedestrian was hit and killed when struck by a truck Wednesday in the 800 block of 14th Avenue in Longview. The suspect has not been located, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A pedestrian in Longview also died in May when she was walking on Industrial Way after midnight, near the Washington Way intersection. Police report drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.

The Longview City Council voted June 10 to review city speed limits and accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists struck by drivers. The study is set to be completed by Aug. 26 and speed limits could lower as a result.

Pedestrian accidents are high in the city. The state’s traffic commission ranks Longview as the fifth most dangerous city for pedestrians.

According to Longview police, 83 pedestrians were hit by vehicles from 2014-20, resulting in 78 injuries and seven fatalities. Over the same time period, 34 cyclists were hit by vehicles, resulting in 33 injuries and no fatalities.

2020 Pedestrian and cyclist accidents
0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News