Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Longview Wednesday

Longview police reported a pedestrian was hit and killed when struck by a truck Wednesday in the 800 block of 14th Avenue in Longview. The suspect has not been located, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A pedestrian in Longview also died in May when she was walking on Industrial Way after midnight, near the Washington Way intersection. Police report drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.

The Longview City Council voted June 10 to review city speed limits and accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists struck by drivers. The study is set to be completed by Aug. 26 and speed limits could lower as a result.

Pedestrian accidents are high in the city. The state’s traffic commission ranks Longview as the fifth most dangerous city for pedestrians.

According to Longview police, 83 pedestrians were hit by vehicles from 2014-20, resulting in 78 injuries and seven fatalities. Over the same time period, 34 cyclists were hit by vehicles, resulting in 33 injuries and no fatalities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.