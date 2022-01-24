Highlands boxing coach charged with domestic violence

A man who coached children at a Longview boxing club has been arrested three times in the last three months for suspicion of domestic violence.

Cowlitz County deputies arrested Juan Armando Rodriguez, 44, of Kelso in November 2021, December 2021 and January 2022 on charges of violating two no-contact orders in place to protect the same woman, police records show. For the last arrest, he also was accused of assaulting her.

Rodriguez volunteers to coach youth boxing at a nonprofit called the Lions Den, which is part of the Highlands Neighborhood Association in Longview, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Alleged crimes

Rodriguez was arrested Nov. 3, 2021, for suspicion of violating a no-contact order when he allegedly bought cigarettes from a friend at a woman’s home who has a no-contact order against him, a police report says. He was arrested Dec. 11, 2021, when he was found in the same woman’s home hiding in a closet, according to another police report. He was arrested Jan. 4, 2022, after the woman told deputies Rodriguez repeatedly punched her, and a deputy noticed she had a bruised eye and cut hairline. During the last arrest, Rodriguez was found in the attic of the woman’s garage, states a police report.

The probable cause statements that led to all three arrests say Rodriguez previously was convicted of violating no-contact orders in 2020 and 2007.

Rodriguez was in the Cowlitz County Jail as of Monday afternoon with bond set at $35,000. He has two trials set in Cowlitz County Superior Court. One is scheduled for Feb. 15 for the gross misdemeanor of obstructing law enforcement and four counts of the felony of violating previous protection orders. Another trial is scheduled March 1 for the felony of violating a protection order and the gross misdemeanors of fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief, according to court records.

Club

A previous story in The Daily News said the Lions Den boxing club helped at-risk youth overcome adversity through boxing. The 2017 article said Rodriguez also struggled in his youth. He drank alcohol as young as age 14 and battled addiction.

The Facebook page for the boxing club shows members regularly participated in the Longview Go Fourth parade on the Fourth of July, and spoke at civic organizations such as the Rotary Club of Longview.

A representative from the boxing club did not respond to a phone message, and a representative from the Highlands Neighborhood Association did not respond to an email.

The boxing club used a facility at Longview’s Archie Anderson Park through an agreement with the city, said Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills. She said Rodriguez was the main point of contact for the city’s agreement, which expired at the end of 2021.

Wills said city officials would need to re-evaluate whether the contract would continue if the organization resubmitted an application to use the facilities.

