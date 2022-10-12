High-speed chase through Longview Wednesday ends in crash at West Cowlitz Way and Ocean Beach Highway

A roughly 10-minute high-speed chase from western Longview ended near Kelso when the suspect hit a civilian driver around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Cowlitz Way and Ocean Beach Highway, near the Longview Mattress Firm.

Roughly seven to 10 law enforcement vehicles were on the scene.

Joseph Wall, 36, who is listed as a transient in police filings, drove the fleeing vehicle and was transported to the hospital, awaiting booking, said Longview Capt. Branden McNew. The vehicle he hit was disabled and the motorist also went to the hospital, McNew said.

Officials received multiple calls about a man who appeared intoxicated at a market in the 3700 block of Pacific Way, near Sunset Way, McNew said. When officers approached the vehicle, McNew said Wall sped away, going 50 to 80 mph on Ocean Beach Highway and 50 to 60 mph in Longview's Old West Side neighborhood. McNew said the pursuit started around 4:35 p.m.

Four Longview officers pursued Wall, and the Kelso police are investigating the crash, McNew said.

McNew said Wall is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The vehicle he was driving, which did not have plates, was also registered as stolen when officers ran the vehicle identification number, he added.