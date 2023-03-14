Beloved Longview restaurateur Grant W. Hadler suffered a "sudden cardiac arrest due to being assaulted," according to court documents obtained by The Daily News.

Ruperto Aguayo, 42, of Kelso, accused of killing Hadler on Feb. 19, is expected to appear before a Cowlitz County Superior Court on Thursday, March 16 for an arraignment hearing.

He faces one count of first-degree manslaughter. Judge Marilyn Haan set his bail at $500,000.

Details emerge

According to the probable cause statement, at roughly 2:30 a.m. Feb.19, officers with the Kelso Police Department were dispatched to 1509 Ross Ave. to assist Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue personnel who were responding to a "male subject" who "fell out of a vehicle and was bleeding from the head."

The man, later identified as Hadler, was found "laying in the roadway, highly intoxicated, surrounded by his own blood."

After being placed in the ambulance, the 56-year-old restaurateur went into cardiac arrest. He was transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, then later transferred to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, where he died on Feb. 26.

The probable cause statement indicates that Hadler had patronized the Shamrock Tavern, 1131 15th Ave. in Longview, earlier that evening. Security camera footage captured him leaving the bar with a group of people "close to the same time."

Police identified one of the patrons as Alfonzo Lopez, who told investigators he drove Hadler and four others to an "after party" in Kelso.

Inappropriateness alleged

During the drive, Lopez said a woman sitting in the back seat with Hadler alleged that he touched her inappropriately "on her crotch" and that she became "super upset."

The woman, later identified as Bonniesue Tolbert, demanded Hadler get out of the vehicle.

Lopez added he "heard some of what was going on" but did not see the interaction, according to the probable cause statement. Lopez said Tolbert told Aguayo, her boyfriend, about the incident and that Aguayo became "upset" and then "punched Grant."

In an interview with police, Aguayo said Tolbert had told him that Hadler "tried to put his ... hands down Bonniesue's pants" and that he only punched Hadler in the face "one time," according to the probable cause statement.

The statement seems to contradict the autopsy report, which says Hadler was struck by a "blunt object," and that he "suffered three different points of facial trauma to three different geographical areas on his face."

One of the first people to come into contact with Hadler after the incident was Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue paramedic and firefighter Andy Worth.

Conflicting findings

Worth told police that "he learned" Hadler had facial, nasal, orbital fractures, and suffered broken ribs, according to the probable cause statement. A computed tomography, or CT, scan was performed on Hadler, revealing an "unknown metal object" lodged in his throat.

Hadler also had a significant cut above his left eye, a hole in his upper lip, a cut with stitches on his lower lip, and two teeth were "knocked out of his mouth," the probable cause statement said.

The doctor noted that Hadler's injuries were not consistent with "one punch or a single fall."

Hadler was "intoxicated at the time of the assault," which may have contributed to the restaurateur's death, the document stated.

On March 3, Aguayo was arrested and sent to the Cowlitz County Jail.

