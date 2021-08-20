Governor Inslee extends clemency authority to vacate simple drug possession convictions

Monday, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee announced he is extending his clemency powers to speed up conviction vacations in light of a February state Supreme Court decision that ruled Washington's simple drug possession law was unconstitutional.

The State Office of Public Defense is contacting people on active community custody, or probation, with the Department of Corrections and explaining how to petition the governor to be pardoned for the now invalidated law under the Blake decision. Before Monday’s announcement, people cleared their records through the local courts systems, but now the state is assisting local criminal justice efforts.

Invalidated law

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said his office's records show there is no one incarcerated solely for the now invalidated law in Cowlitz County, but some people likely are on probation.

Gov. Inslee's office reports more than 1,200 Washingtonians still are on probation only for simple drug possession and awaiting their records to be cleared. In April, the governor pardoned 18 of those people, while the new state program is expected to discharge more.

