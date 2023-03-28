CASTLE ROCK — The man who escaped from Castle Rock police while in handcuffs is now in custody after being spotted by a concerned citizen Tuesday morning.

Ronald D. Bendio, 34, was arrested after a resident saw the fugitive running in a field, said Castle Rock Police Officer Jeff Gann.

Bendio was hiding in the woods when he was taken into custody, according to Gann.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Bendio was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail, according to Cowlitz County Corrections Director Marin Fox.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office and other agencies assisted Castle Rock Police in the search. Authorities used police dogs and an aerial drone to locate Bendio.

Bendio allegedly fled on foot while handcuffed as officers were busy arresting another person at roughly 8 a.m., Monday morning in Castle Rock.

Gann told The Daily News Bendio had a warrant out for his arrest for burglary and assault. Cowlitz County Superior Court records show Bendio was initially arrested in 2021 for allegedly shoplifting at the Ocean Beach Highway Walmart.

Jail records show Bendio was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, second-degree escape, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant, third-degree theft, and two counts of making a false statement.