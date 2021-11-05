Alleged fight over girl in Longview leads to kidnapping, assault charges

A man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a longtime friend over an alleged affair pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Longview officers arrested Daniel Weldon, 34, of Longview, Oct. 21 after his friend alerted police of the alleged assault.

The friend said Weldon accused him of "fooling around" with Weldon's girlfriend and shot a pistol in his direction on Oct. 21 in the 300 block of 29th Avenue in Longview, according to court documents. The alleged victim said the bullet hit the ground about a foot away from him.

The friend said Weldon forced him inside a home by gunpoint, punched him and threw him on the ground while threatening to kill him. The friend said he left when Weldon was distracted by a phone call. Later, court documents state doctors found the friend's right clavicle had been fractured.

The pair had been friends for roughly 15 years, according to the probable cause statement that led to Weldon's arrest. The statement also says Weldon's four previous felony convictions prevented him from knowingly owning firearms.