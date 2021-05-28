Fraud allegations against Cowlitz County Coroner Davidson supported by state patrol investigation

A Washington State Patrol investigation has backed up state auditor findings of fraud by the Cowlitz County coroner, but dismissed other allegations as unsubstantiated or not criminal in nature.
The Washington State Patrol report confirmed information from the Washington State Auditor Office investigation, which found between Feb. 10, 2016, and May 10, 2019, Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson personally was reimbursed $12,602.71 related to travel expenses from two organizations, even though the county had paid for his travel.
Other allegations against Davidson and Chief Deputy Coroner Brett Dundas of theft, fraud relating to space rental and creating a hostile work environment were found to be either unsubstantiated or not criminal and therefore outside the scope of the investigation. Neither Davidson nor Dundas returned requests for comment Friday afternoon.
Cowlitz Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen previously said his office will have an outside prosecutor review both the WSP report and the state auditor’s report to determine if charges will be filed.
In a statement, the board of commissioners said Friday that the county is releasing the report “so that the public may fully understand the complete scope of allegations.”
“The Board of County Commissioners is deeply concerned about the facts that have emerged from the Washington State Patrol investigation,” the statement said. “The coroner, as an independently elected official, is not legally obligated to follow county policy nor is he required to follow any corrective action from the County’s Human Resources Department.”
Davidson was first elected coroner in 2006 and most recently re-elected to the position in November 2018. He will next be up for election in November 2022. If he were to resign, county commissioners would be responsible for appointing a replacement to complete his term.
Other allegations
The WSP report found several other allegations raised by former and current employees to either be unsubstantiated or outside the scope of its investigation.
Davidson was accused of taking personal compensation from organ donation organizations that pay to use the county autopsy space to retrieve of tissue and body parts. The report found the claim to be unfounded, though there were “some bookkeeping errors and several minor financial errors.”
Staff members also said Davidson hired his son Michael as an employee of the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office and his son was given a large amount of responsibility despite lacking training and experience.
In the police report, staff raised concerns that Dundas had stolen a gold and diamond pendant necklace from a deceased person, but police searched local pawn shop records and did not locate any records involving Dundas.
“Without additional information regarding specific items stolen, reports of theft, or corroborating concerns expressed by the next of kin of the decedents, additional criminal investigation into potential theft of jewelry or personal property is not possible,” the police report said.
Employees also said they thought Dundas sometimes took medication for personal use and was sometime not sober while at work, but the state report found that “these allegations, while concerning, are not such that they can be investigated as it is so long after the fact.”
The state auditor’s office conducted an audit of the Coroner’s Office in 2018 after a complaint was made alleging improper handling of drugs and medication from death investigation scenes. The agency at the time recommended new procedures to ensure proper evidence handling and disposal.
Generalized concerns of a hostile work environment also were raised, but those “concerns are not criminal, but administrative in nature,” according to the police report.
“There is no evidence of criminal activity in the additional concerns presented in the case,” the police report said. “That is not to say it is or is not occurring, it is to say that there is no evidence to support criminal charges.”
Reimbursement
In 2018, county staff suspected Davidson was submitting reimbursement requests to the Washington Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners for travel expenses paid by the county and not depositing the reimbursements with the county to repay the public funds.
Davidson was reimbursed about $7,800 by WACME and about $4,700 by IACME, according to the auditor’s report. After opening the investigation in August 2019, Davidson made two personal cash deposits back to WACME totaling $14,300 for travel expense reimbursements, the auditor’s report said.
On Dec. 15, 2020, the auditor’s office interviewed Davidson, who “acknowledged personally receiving reimbursement funds from the WACME and IACME associations for county-paid travel expenses.” He offered to repay the county with personal funds, according to the auditor’s report.
The auditor’s report recommend the county seek recovery of the $12,600 and related investigation costs of $21,850 from Davidson or the county’s insurance company.