Fraud allegations against Cowlitz County Coroner Davidson supported by state patrol investigation

Employees also said they thought Dundas sometimes took medication for personal use and was sometime not sober while at work, but the state report found that “these allegations, while concerning, are not such that they can be investigated as it is so long after the fact.”

The state auditor’s office conducted an audit of the Coroner’s Office in 2018 after a complaint was made alleging improper handling of drugs and medication from death investigation scenes. The agency at the time recommended new procedures to ensure proper evidence handling and disposal.

Generalized concerns of a hostile work environment also were raised, but those “concerns are not criminal, but administrative in nature,” according to the police report.

“There is no evidence of criminal activity in the additional concerns presented in the case,” the police report said. “That is not to say it is or is not occurring, it is to say that there is no evidence to support criminal charges.”

Reimbursement

In 2018, county staff suspected Davidson was submitting reimbursement requests to the Washington Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners for travel expenses paid by the county and not depositing the reimbursements with the county to repay the public funds.