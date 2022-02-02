Fourth drive-by shooting within 12 days in Longview-Kelso occurred Friday

Four drive-by shootings have been reported on two different nights within 12 days of each other in the Longview-Kelso area.

Friday shooting

A juvenile was shot in the leg Friday night in a gang-related drive-by shooting involving two vehicles on Washington Way and 28th Avenue, police say.

No arrests have been made but a suspect has been identified, said Longview Capt. Branden McNew.

The driver of the victim's vehicle took the 17-year-old male to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Longview police say.

Police received a report of the alleged shooting around 10 p.m. Friday. A dark colored passenger car was allegedly following the victim's light colored passenger car on Washington Way and the shooting occurred at the intersection at 28th Avenue.

Several people were in both vehicles and bullet casings were found in the victim's vehicle and the intersection, police say. No one from the victim's vehicle fired gunshots.

Jan. 16 shootings

Twelve days before, four young men were arrested in Rainier for allegedly shooting into occupied homes and a driving vehicle in three locations in Longview and Kelso. No one was injured and it is unknown if those shootings were gang related.

Police received reports of a light-colored, four-door sedan leaving the sites of two alleged drive-by home shootings early Jan. 16. A third shooting the same day hit another driving vehicle, Kelso Capt. Rich Fletcher said.

Fletcher could not disclose whether the alleged suspects and alleged targets knew each other.

The shooting reports on Jan. 16 occurred:

at 1:13 a.m. in the 900 block of Cedar Street in South Kelso,

at 1:53 a.m. near Long Avenue and West Cowlitz Way, in Kelso and

at 2:13 a.m. in the 4100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, outside Longview in Cowlitz County.

Fletcher said officers later learned the first incident occurred a few blocks from the reported location, in the 700 block of South Ninth Avenue, in Kelso.

The people arrested in the Jan. 16 shootings were Mateo Emery Chavez, 18, Andres Gabriel Gonzalez, 18, Peterson P. Kasa, 18, and Riki Aron Vasquez Bracken, 20, for suspicion of attempted first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said.

Cowlitz County deputies used their vehicles to force the fleeing car to stop, just after the car allegedly sped over the Lewis and Clark Bridge into Oregon and attempted to enter U.S. Highway 30 the wrong way, Fletcher said.

