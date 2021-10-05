Four people injured after driver hits two vehicles exiting I-5 north Monday in Kalama

Four people were sent to the hospital Monday evening after a driver hit two vehicles on northbound exit 27 on Interstate 5 toward Todd Road and the Port of Kalama.

Washington State Patrol reports a 41-year-old Longview man hit Stacia Aschoff's Hyundai Palisade on the off ramp, then totaled a Pontiac G5 holding two minors once reaching Todd Road.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, state troopers report, and no charges have been filed.

The minors, the driver who hit them and the driver's passenger, Kathleen Filer, 67, of Longview were sent to regional hospitals. All of the people hit were from Kalama, according to troopers.

