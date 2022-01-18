Four arrested after alleged drive-by shootings Sunday in Kelso, Cowlitz County

Four young men were arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into two occupied homes and an occupied vehicle early Sunday morning in the Longview-Kelso area, then fleeing in a sedan. Officials report no one was injured.

The men, ages 18 to 20, were booked Sunday into the Columbia County Jail in Oregon. Kelso Police Department Capt. Rich Fletcher said officers still are investigating the incident and could not disclose whether the alleged suspects and alleged targets knew each other.

Police received reports of a light-colored, four-door sedan leaving the sites of two alleged drive-by home shootings early Sunday. A third shooting allegedly hit another driving vehicle, Fletcher said.

The reports occurred Sunday

at 1:13 a.m. in the 900 block of Cedar Street in South Kelso,

at 1:53 a.m. near Long Avenue and West Cowlitz Way, in Kelso and

at 2:13 a.m. in the 4100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, outside Longview in Cowlitz County.

Fletcher said officers later learned the first incident occurred a few blocks from the reported location, in the 700 block of South Ninth Avenue, in Kelso.

Cowlitz County deputies used their vehicles to force the fleeing car to stop, just after the car allegedly sped over the Lewis and Clark Bridge into Oregon and attempted to enter U.S. Highway 30 the wrong way, Fletcher said. Longview Police Department officers also assisted in the pursuit and arrest.

All of the suspects are in the Columbia County Jail, according to jail records. Mateo Emery Chavez, 18, Andres Gabriel Gonzalez, 18, Peterson P. Kasa, 18, and Riki Aron Vasquez Bracken, 20, each were booked for suspicion of attempted first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said.

