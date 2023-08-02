One person was rescued Monday from the Columbia River after they jumped into the water, according to authorities.
Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill told The Daily News a "foreign national" leaped from a commercial vessel into the Columbia River.
A private ship later picked up the unnamed person and turned them over to deputies of the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
Brightbill said the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office will assist the U.S. Coast Guard in investigating the incident.