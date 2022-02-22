Final defendant in Cowlitz County Sheriff Deputy DeRosier's case sentenced, while another has not reported to jail

Timeline

April 13, 2019: Cowlitz County Sheriff Office Deputy Justin DeRosier is shot when checking on a motorhome blocking a road in Kalama.

April 14, 2019: DeRosier dies at the hospital from his wounds. His suspected shooter Brian Butts is fatally shot by police after he fires at them off Spencer Creak Road in Kalama. Police say $3,000 worth of methamphetamine was found on Butts' body, possibly indicating his motive to shoot DeRosier.

Oct. 9, 2019: Michael Veatch is fatally shot by officers in St. Helens, Oregon, in a case unrelated to DeRosier's death. Veatch is never charged in DeRosier's case, but police say Michael Veatch gave Butts a heads up that DeRosier was on his way after being pulled over by the deputy nearby. Later his girlfriend Savannah Eastman says he asked her to help Butts escape.

June 8, 2020: Michael Veatch's brother Mathew Veatch is sentenced to 11 months after pleading guilty to leading Butts to a nearby wooded area to avoid police.

Feb. 7, 2022: Eastman is sentenced to one year and a day in prison after pleading guilty to helping Butts avoid police.

Feb. 16, 2022: Ricky Roberts, Jr. is sentenced to 90 days in the Cowlitz County Jail, which he has already served, after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor in exchange for testifying against Eastman if she went to trial. Police say Roberts provided a getaway ride for Butts.