Fatal car accident discovered Friday, northwest of Longview

Police lights
Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash, Contributed

BUNKER HILL — The remains of a deceased person in a single-vehicle car accident were discovered Friday off Abernathy Creek Road, northwest of Longview. Officials have not released the name of the victim pending notifications. 

A hunter found the deceased person on land owned by the Department of Natural Resources, said Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill.

Brightbill said the driver rolled several times down the embankment and was ejected from the vehicle. A dog survived the crash and was given to the humane society, he added.

