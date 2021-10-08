Fallen Cowlitz County Deputy DeRosier, retired Kalama officers receive state medals of honor Friday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County Chaplain Doug Fields gave an invocation at the event. Ferguson thanked officers and noted the added difficulty law enforcement agents faced during the pandemic by working with the public, as opposed to office employees who worked remotely. Inslee thanked officers and their families for their "shared sacrifice of service" to protect Washingtonians.

"Behind every badge is a family," Inslee said, "and the honor we feel for these recipients also goes to their families."

Justin DeRosier graduated from Kelso High School in 2008 and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Washington State University in 2012, according to his obituary. He joined the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in 2016, and was killed in the line of duty three years later.

A 22-hour manhunt for suspect Brian Butts, 33, of Kalama, followed the shooting of DeRosier. When Butts was located, he was fatally shot by Kelso officers after he fired at them off Spencer Creek Road in Kalama. Butts’ body was found with roughly $3,000 worth of methamphetamine, according to police.