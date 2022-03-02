Faith Center Food Bank facing $10,000 in repairs after freezer parts stolen

Faith Center Food Bank in Kelso faces a costly repair or replacement of its walk-in freezer after someone broke in Tuesday morning and stole parts off the unit.

Bev Jones, director, said the repairs will cost an estimated $5,000 for parts and $5,000 for labor.

"It's huge," she said. "We no longer have a walk-in freezer."

Volunteer drivers discovered the damage Tuesday morning and alerted Jones, who reported the burglary to the Kelso Police Department, she said. Based on security camera footage, the break-in happened between 3 and 6 a.m. Tuesday and it appears three people were involved, Jones said.

Jones said she doesn't know why the food bank or freezer was targeted.

Kelso Police Capt. Rich Fletcher said he hadn't heard about the theft and the incident likely isn't part of a larger trend.

About a year ago, the food bank's truck was stolen and later recovered, Jones said. An HVAC unit behind the church was destroyed and stripped of copper wiring around the end of October, and the pastor installed security cameras in December.

Jones said she had just emptied the freezer last week, but normally it stores two or three pallets of food. Without it, the food bank will have to cut back on the amount of meat it hands out, she said.

The food bank is open every Thursday and serves about 500 to 600 families per month. It also provides take-home meals to hundreds of students for non-school days.

Several people have contacted Jones offering to help find a new freezer, she said.

"The community has been reaching out. It's been awesome," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.