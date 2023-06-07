CASTLE ROCK — An older man was rescued by two strangers Wednesday morning after falling into the Cowlitz River while fishing near Lion's Pride Park.

Officers were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Huntington Avenue South to learn a man had tumbled down the bank while fishing, according to the Castle Rock Police Facebook page.

Police say the man was partially submerged and, due to pre-existing medical conditions and the terrain, was unable to climb out of the river.

Two men on a boat pulled the elderly man out of the water and onto their ship. After they reached the beach, the victim was met by first responders.

The man didn't suffer from any major injuries but did have a mild case of hypothermia. After being evaluated, he was released to his friend, police say.