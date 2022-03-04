Driver dies after Castle Rock vehicle accident Friday morning

CASTLE ROCK — Police say a medical emergency likely caused a driver to crash at the intersection of Mount St. Helens Way Northeast and southbound Interstate 5 Friday morning.
The driver died at the scene and the accident was "secondary" to the medical emergency, police say. A child passenger was uninjured and returned to family. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
