editor's pick

Driver dies after Castle Rock vehicle accident Friday morning

Police lights
Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash, Contributed

CASTLE ROCK — Police say a medical emergency likely caused a driver to crash at the intersection of Mount St. Helens Way Northeast and southbound Interstate 5 Friday morning.

The driver died at the scene and the accident was "secondary" to the medical emergency, police say. A child passenger was uninjured and returned to family. No other vehicles were involved in the collision. 

