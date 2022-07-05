Driver arrested after hitting a woman in a vehicle during 2021 July Fourth sentenced to community service

A man arrested after striking a woman with his vehicle on Independence Day 2021 in Longview took a plea deal in May and was sentenced last month to perform community service.

Keilah Thostenson said she was lighting fireworks in the road in front of her home around 10:30 p.m. July 4, 2021, in the 3000 block of Fir Street when Corey Lee Miller, 47, of Longview struck her with his orange Dodge Dart.

Miller pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief with a deadly weapon and the gross misdemeanor of reckless driving on May 4 in Cowlitz County Superior Court. He was originally charged with vehicular assault and felony hit and run.

Miller was sentenced on June 15 to 240 hours of community service for both counts and a year in community custody. He was ordered to pay $600 in fines and restitution for the victim will be determined later, court documents say.

Miller's guilty plea states he "drove too quickly down a residential street and struck another person with my vehicle and left the scene...."

Thostenson said Miller barely missed a group of neighbors when he drove down her street on July 4, 2021, then headed toward her then 16-year-old son. Thostenson said she jumped between her son and the vehicle.

Her victim impact statement filed in court says her children are traumatized by witnessing their mother's "bodying being thrown over" a vehicle and landing on her head.

"I was heartbroken they had to witness that," says the statement.

Thostenson also wrote she suffered a concussion, torn muscles and a hernia. She has "stage-three kidney failure due to the damage that night," says the statement.

Miller is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 15 to review whether his community service hours were completed.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

