Driver allegedly follows woman, points BB gun at her in Longview

A Longview man is charged after allegedly following and pointing a BB gun at a woman driving her 12-year-old child through Longview.

Seth Hilton Gale, 38, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Longview officers arrested Gale on April 20 after the alleged victim reported being followed by a man who pointed a gun out of his driver-side window twice at her vehicle, according to a police report. Gale tried to pull up next to the woman's vehicle, but she blocked him by swerving to the middle of the road, the woman told police.

The 48-year-old from Longview allegedly ordered her child to sit on the floorboard for protection from possible passing bullets, the report states.

An officer later allegedly found a BB pistol inside Gale's vehicle.

An officer approached Gale in the 3000 block of Dover Street after seeing him driving erratically from 30th Avenue, the report states. A box of wine was in the passenger seat and the BB pistol on the floorboard, according to police. The officer reports he could smell intoxicants and Gale slurred his words and couldn't balance.

The woman first saw Gale parked near the 300 block of Beech Street with a gun to his head, according to the report. As she called 911 from her vehicle, the woman allegedly noticed Gale was following her.

Gale is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault and one count of driving under the influence. His bail is set at $25,000, and he was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.