Dozens of citations issued during recreational smelt fishery this month

More than two dozen citations were handed out March 5 during the state’s five-hour opening to recreationally catch smelt along the Cowlitz River.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police report 38 citations were issued during 24 contacts with people taking more than the state’s catch limit for the recreational smelt fishery in Cowlitz County.

People could catch the thin, silvery fish in handheld dipnets from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 5, along the Cowlitz River shores from the bridge over Highway 432, or Industrial Way, in Longview to the Al Helenberg Memorial Boat Ramp in Castle Rock.

Officers say they gathered 2,800 pounds of smelt illegally harvested. The amount of confiscated smelt accounts for roughly 1.7% of the total smelt harvested on March 5.

Officers try to donate seized smelt to food banks, shelters, tribal centers and churches, said a Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police spokeswoman. Fish that can’t be donated due to health or safety concerns are “disposed of to naturally degrade,” she added.

Fish and Wildlife says 10 uniform officers on March 5 focused on perpetrators taking more than twice the state-set daily limit, which is 10 pounds and fills about a quarter of a 5-gallon bucket.

Police say they were “somewhat successful” preventing people from filling 5-gallon buckets with multiple people’s catch. The state prevents people from sharing buckets to easily identify “what fish belong to what people,” the Fish and Wildlife Police spokeswoman said.

Fish and Wildlife reports at least 16,000 anglers dipped for smelt March 5 and more than 166,000 pounds of smelt were harvested. Roughly 75,000 more pounds of smelt were harvested March 5 than during the five-hour fishery in 2021.

Another 2022 fishery?

Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife says the 2022 smelt run is expected to be larger than the year before, and staff is monitoring the run to see if another recreational dipping day will open later this season.

March 5 marked the third consecutive year of recreational dipnet fishing in the area. Recreational smelt fishing was banned in 2018 and 2019 due to poor runs.

Columbia River smelt are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act due to declines in run size in the last decade, which is why recreational fishing is limited to years in which the run size is exceptionally large. Smelt have a range from Long Beach, California, to Chignik Lagoon, Alaska, but the Columbia River has a specific kind of smelt, also called hooligan or eulachon.

