Dog reported stolen in truck Saturday in Longview found with injuries the next day
Colt

Colt, a roughly 5-year-old pit bull, was reported stolen inside a vehicle Saturday in Longview. 

 Hillary Hall, Contributed

A dog reported stolen Saturday inside a vehicle had to be put down due to injuries.

Josh Hall of Kelso said he reported his truck stolen from the Longview Home Depot parking lot Saturday and found his pet near Delta Park the next day about 45 minutes away in Portland, after receiving a tip about his location.

His roughly 5-year-old blue-nose pit bull named Colt was found with facial and head trauma, Hall said, and had to be put down immediately.

Hall reported his 2004 white Ford F350 truck stolen around 1 p.m. Saturday after shopping at The Home Depot in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue. Hall said the vehicle was locked, the keys were with him and he was inside the store for about 15 minutes.

Hall said he received a phone call Sunday morning from a person who recognized the dog on social media posts searching for him. When he found Colt near Delta Park, he said his dog looked like someone had beat him or hit him with a car. Hall said his veterinarian agreed putting him down was the best option because he "was in pretty bad shape."

Hall said his vehicle still is missing, and a pistol also was inside it.

He said Colt usually laid down on his bed in the back of the truck’s quad cab because “that was his spot.” He questioned why his dog had to be part of the crime.

“It could have been as simple as letting him out of the car, but that wasn’t the case,” he said.

