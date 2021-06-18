Director of Longview nonprofit Love Overwhelming arrested early Friday for trespassing

Love Overwhelming Director Charles Hendrickson was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of second-degree trespassing and intercepting or receiving private communications after a dispute with a neighbor.

Hendrickson, 42, was arrested by Longview police just after 2 a.m. He was released on $1,500 bail Friday morning.

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said that around 1 a.m., officers were called out to the 900 block of 23rd Avenue in Longview for a dispute. The caller complained that Hendrickson, her neighbor, was outside her house and refusing to leave.

“She claimed that he was upset because she had reported him for loud noise earlier in the night,” McNew said. “Earlier in the night we had a complaint of noise, that he was playing drums loudly and at a late hour.

No police action was taken over the noise complaint, McNew said.

When officers arrived at the residence around 1 a.m., “they found Mr. Hendrickson on the front porch of the reporting party,” McNew said. “They write in their report that Mr. Hendrickson had his cell phone out and was recording the reporting party.”