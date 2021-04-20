Deputy fires lone shot at vehicle involved in Longview police pursuit; suspect remains at large

A Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired his sidearm toward a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning during a vehicle chase in which the driver rammed two patrol cars around Northeast Nichols Boulevard and Ocean Beach Highway.

No one was injured in the incident, according to a press release from the Kelso Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

The driver, Christopher Michael Wright, 33, fled and is still at large. Police said the passenger in the vehicle, Christopher Noel McDonald, 37, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Police said Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to pull Wright over for reckless driving on I-5 near Kalama at 1 a.m. Wright didn’t yield and Washington State Patrol troopers joined the pursuit through Longview.

Officers stopped the vehicle around Northeast Nicholas Boulevard and Ocean Beach Highway but the occupants refused to exit the vehicle.

According to the press release, the driver then intentionally rammed into both a state and county patrol car.

An unnamed Cowlitz County deputy fired a single shot at the vehicle, the release states.