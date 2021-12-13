Demetrius Jones sentenced to one year in prison for child rape

A 21-year-old Longview man was sentenced to mandatory sex offender counseling and a year in prison Monday after pleading guilty in September to two counts of child rape in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder approved Demetrius Jones‘ request for an alternative sentencing for sex offenders, instead of issuing prison time only. In addition to a year in prison, Jones was sentenced to receive counseling to prevent him from recommitting sexual offenses, as well as community custody for life.

During Monday’s court proceedings, Scudder said Jones’ “age has a big impact on the decision I’m making here.” The defense said Jones was a minor during some of the offenses.

Jones pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to first-degree child rape and second-degree child rape involving one victim in 2015 and 2016. A presentence investigation report states Jones admitted to harming the victim off and on for at least six years.

Court documents state Jones strangled the victim to prevent the person from speaking about the events. The rapes were discovered when the victim, now 15, went to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center due to injuries from the assaults in 2019 and told a social worker.

Licensed Mental Health Counselor Associate Brenna Amburgey said victims of child sexual abuse manifest trauma in different ways: some are withdrawn, while others act out.

Victim help Counseling Services and Associates, Longview: www.cowlitzcountytherapists.com. Children's Justice and Advocacy Center, Longview: 360-353-3933, www.cowlitzcountycjac.com.

Amburgey said she is one of four employees at Counseling Services and Associates in Longview who offers free short-term services for victims of sexual abuse at any age. She said the counselors have seen children as young as 3, and speaking to a trusted person can help at any time after abuse. Processing feelings can be difficult right after trauma occurs, she added.

“It’s never too late to talk to someone,” she said. “Even if it happened years ago, it’s never too late.”

