Defendant in February's Castle Rock murder case found incompetent to stand trial Monday

Black has been held without bail since March in the Cowlitz County Jail while the court evaluated his competency to stand trial. He was found competent to stand trial twice after two in-person interviews in the spring with the psychiatric facility Western State Hospital, according to court records.

The Office of Forensic Mental Health Services, a division of the state Department of Social and Health Services, reviewed Black’s case in July, stating it could not determine his mental state without an in-person evaluation because “Black’s self-report of symptoms has been inconsistent across evaluations and providers, including two forensic evaluators, jail mental health staff and WSH staff.”

Crime

Black’s fiancé Morrigan Clymer said an argument between her and Smith prompted the February assault, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

During the dispute, Clymer said Black instructed her to go to a nearby room with their toddler and lock the door. She told deputies she saw Black walk by the bedroom window with a rifle and said “I’m going to get him.” Afterward, Clymer said she heard four gunshots.