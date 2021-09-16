Defendant in February's Castle Rock murder case found incompetent to stand trial Monday

An Oregon man charged with murdering his Castle Rock roommate last winter was found incompetent to stand trial Monday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
Duane Black, 22, was arrested for suspicion of fatally shooting Randall Smith, 63, on Feb. 27 in the 100 block of Porcupine Lane in Castle Rock.
On Tuesday, the court ordered Black to receive inpatient treatment with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services for 90 days, when his competency will be reviewed again. He has not entered a plea yet due to questions about his ability to understand court procedures.
Competency
A September report from the Department of Social and Health Services found Black demonstrated the ability to understand his charges, but not the “capacity to assist in his own defense due to mental disease or defect.” The department diagnosed Black with posttraumatic stress, depression and alcohol- and drug-use disorders, including the use of heroin and amphetamines.
The report states Black has a “history of suicidal ideation” and hears voices in his head. Black said he “was abandoned at a bus shelter” by his biological parents, and later spent time in group homes. The report states Black has “an extensive legal history during adolescence” with charges including assaults, burglaries and criminal mischief.
Black has been held without bail since March in the Cowlitz County Jail while the court evaluated his competency to stand trial. He was found competent to stand trial twice after two in-person interviews in the spring with the psychiatric facility Western State Hospital, according to court records.
The Office of Forensic Mental Health Services, a division of the state Department of Social and Health Services, reviewed Black’s case in July, stating it could not determine his mental state without an in-person evaluation because “Black’s self-report of symptoms has been inconsistent across evaluations and providers, including two forensic evaluators, jail mental health staff and WSH staff.”
Crime
Black’s fiancé Morrigan Clymer said an argument between her and Smith prompted the February assault, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.
During the dispute, Clymer said Black instructed her to go to a nearby room with their toddler and lock the door. She told deputies she saw Black walk by the bedroom window with a rifle and said “I’m going to get him.” Afterward, Clymer said she heard four gunshots.
Black and Clymer had been living with the homeowner for several months, according to Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill. Black previously lived in Oregon, according to court documents.