The attorney representing the man accused of killing Longview restaurateur Grant W. Hadler has filed a motion for a second independent autopsy, while Hadler’s widow says the defense’s allegations about the night of his death are false.

Ruperto Aguayo, 42, of Kelso, faces one count of first-degree manslaughter for allegedly assaulting Hadler, who owned Grant’s at The Monticello in Longview. A trial date has not been set yet.

Police say at roughly 2:30 a.m. Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ross Avenue in Kelso to assist Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue personnel who were responding to an injured Hadler found in the street. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest after being placed in the ambulance and later died Feb. 26 at a Vancouver hospital.

In a police report, Aguayo said he punched Hadler once when he learned Grant inappropriately touched Aguayo’s girlfriend in the car after driving from Longview’s Shamrock Tavern. A witness told police the same story, records show.

Sherry Hadler, Grant’s widow, told The Daily News the recounting is a lie.

“It’s a made-up story to try to validate the brain damage and the killing of Grant,” she said. “Grant had the utmost respect for women, as does his entire family of five brothers and one sister. I know it, and everyone who knows Grant knows it’s a lie.”

Sherry Hadler said her husband didn’t know anyone in the vehicle except one acquaintance who is not the suspect. She also said Grant Hadler didn’t have any underlying medical conditions.

Autopsy questions

Vancouver-based attorney Angus Lee, who is serving as Aguayo’s defense, has filed a motion in Cowlitz County Superior Court to have Hadler’s body reexamined.

The central tenet of the motion is that there is “serious reason to doubt” that a single punch allegedly flung by Aguayo on the night of the incident could have caused the 54-year-old Grant to have suffered a cardiac arrest and that only through a second autopsy “along with a review of hospital treatment records,” will authorities be able to rule out other possibilities.

According to Dr. Marta Burt, who conducted the autopsy, Halder’s injuries were “not consistent with a single punch or a single fall,” but as she described the injuries “as being assaulted by a blunt object.”

Aguayo’s legal team argues Handler’s injuries could be attributed to the multiple life-saving measures and medical care he received the following days after being found.

Cowlitz 2 firefighter and EMT Andy Worth reportedly told authorities he “believed Grant had been assaulted” due to injuries to his face, nose and ribs.

In response to the motion for a second autopsy on her husband, Sherry Hadler said, “I’d say ‘Good luck with that.’”