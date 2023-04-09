RIDGEFIELD — Police report a dead person was found Saturday on abandoned property in the 8000 block of South Fifth Street in Ridgefield.
Clark County Sheriff's Office reports the identify of the person and circumstances around the death are under investigation, according to a press release.
The Ridgefield Police Department and Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to the report of a deceased person at about 6 p.m. Saturday.
Ridgefield police asked the Clark County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit for assistance, and the Vancouver police also responded, reports the press release.