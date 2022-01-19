Dead body found in Lake Sacajawea Wednesday morning

A dead body was pulled from Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday morning, officials say.

Longview Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Koreis said his crew was dispatched at 9:28 a.m. after a 911 call reported a body in the water.

Fire units arrived after police, he said, and were told no aid was needed because the person was deceased.

Koreis said the 911 call was from someone passing by. He said the Longview Police Department is investigating the incident.

The Longview police could not immediately be contacted, but updates are forthcoming.

