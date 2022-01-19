 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dead body found in Lake Sacajawea Wednesday morning

Cowlitz County coroner

The Cowlitz County Coroner van leaves a crime scene in February 2017.

 The Daily News File Photo

A dead body was pulled from Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday morning, officials say.

Longview Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Koreis said his crew was dispatched at 9:28 a.m. after a 911 call reported a body in the water.

Fire units arrived after police, he said, and were told no aid was needed because the person was deceased.

Koreis said the 911 call was from someone passing by. He said the Longview Police Department is investigating the incident.

The Longview police could not immediately be contacted, but updates are forthcoming. 

