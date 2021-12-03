David James Eugene Daniel Jr. pleads guilty to 2019 first-degree murder of Longview landlord

A California man pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his Longview landlord and stealing his truck, debit card and firearms in 2019.

David James Eugene Daniel Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to eight charges, including first-degree murder, Tuesday in Cowlitz County Superior Court, nearly two years after he was charged.

Daniel admitted to fatally shooting his 73-year-old landlord Aurthur Mahlum of Longview in the head around Oct. 26, 2019, then stealing his 1996 Chevrolet pickup, debit card, and three of Mahlum’s guns, according to court records. Due to a previous burglary conviction in California, Daniel could not legally possess firearms in Washington state, reads his guilty plea statement. The statement also says Daniel accessed less than $1,500 of Mahlum's money using his "Red Canoe card."

Soon after his 2020 arrest for Mahlum's murder, Daniel told Longview officers he shot his landlord from behind while Mahlum watched TV to steal his truck and return to California, according to a previous report by The Daily News.

Daniel had lived in the home for about a month before the shooting. The tenant who found Mahlum's body said Mahlum owned the home and rented out rooms. Records showed Mahlum's debit or credit card was used in Boron, California, on Oct. 27 and Daniel was arrested the same day by California police, according to a report by The Daily News.

Daniel pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, robbery in the first degree, motor vehicle theft, second-degree identity theft, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and three counts of firearm theft. He is in the Cowlitz County Jail without bail awaiting his Jan. 4, 2022 sentencing.

