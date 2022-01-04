David Daniel sentenced to 55 years Tuesday after 2019 murder of Longview landlord

A California man who admitted to fatally shooting his Longview landlord in 2019 received about 55 years in prison Tuesday in Cowlitz County Superior Court, following tearful statements from the victim’s sons and a recount of the defendant’s traumatic life from his attorney.

David James Eugene Daniel, 27, pleaded guilty in December 2021, to eight charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, when he admitted to shooting Arthur Mahlum, 73, in the head in the 2000 block of Birch Street in October 2019 and stealing his pickup, bank card and three firearms, according to court records.

Stealing a life

Mahlum’s three adult sons spoke at the sentencing, describing their father as a hard-working family man, who often opened his home to people in need.

Zac Mahlum said his father once invited a Nepali tour guide he befriended on a trip to live in his home while he settled into the United States. Arthur Mahlum mentored the now-U.S. citizen, his son said, and helped the man get his first job.

Chris Mahlum said his father, a military veteran, rented rooms out of his Longview home to people like Daniel, who court records show never finished high school, in order “to give them a leg up.” But Daniel took advantage of the longtime Weyerhaeuser supervisor’s generosity, he added.

Travis Fryback said Daniel murdered his stepfather “in his own bedroom” and stole more than just possessions.

“This person also stole a giving member of the local community,” Fryback said. “He stole a father of three sons. He stole a grandfather to six kids.”

Zac Mahlum added his father died before he could attend his wedding or meet his 7-month-old daughter.

Cowlitz County Prosecutor Eric Bentson read texts Daniel sent before the murder in which he described his plans. Once the crime was committed, Daniel texted he had “smoked someone,” Bentson said.

Daniel was arrested in California after authorities found Author Mahlum’s bank card had been used. Court records show Daniel was convicted of two crimes in California: burglary in 2015 and taking a motor vehicle without permission in 2019.

‘Done things differently’

At the sentencing, Daniel apologized to the family. He said committing the crime, and even moving to Longview from California, was a mistake.

“I wish I could have done things differently,” Daniel said. “I’m sorry for the family for what occurred.”

His public defender, Ian Maher, said Daniel’s life was fraught with trauma before he reached 20 years old, and like people who experience trauma, his pattern of flight-or-fight responses returned in October 2019.

Daniel came to Longview for a “new lease on life,” Maher said, but his views on “right and wrong, good and bad” were distorted from years of abuse. Maher said “his innocence was taken from him” at the age of 7 by someone close to Daniel.

In his early teens, the state placed Daniel in a home, Maher added, where he was sexually and physically abused. At 16, he decided to be homeless, Maher said, rather than continue to endure the abuse. Eventually a group of skinheads took him in, Maher added.

Maher said Daniel ran away from his trauma in California and was running back to California in 2019.

“I was left with no choices and I felt hopeless,” Daniel said.

Daniel pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm enhancement, first-degree robbery, motor vehicle theft, second-degree identity theft, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and three counts of firearm theft.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.