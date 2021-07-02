Stolen Cowlitz Tribe van involved in Woodland burglary Thursday

A Cowlitz Indian Tribe van reported stolen from Longview was recovered in Kalama after an employee observed the vehicle being used during a break-in at a Woodland business Thursday.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, Woodland officers received a report that a white Cowlitz Tribe health services van and a silver Chevrolet Impala rammed into a company's back gate in the 1700 block of Schurman Way.

An employee was watching the company's surveillance cameras from another location and reported the incident to the police, according to the report.

The report states the Impala did not have a license plate and the van's license plate was I04830.

The business reported one catalytic converter was taken from the property and another damaged.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday Longview police received a report of a stolen white 2013 Ford Econoline van with a "Cowlitz Indian Tribe Health and Human Services" decal and the same license plate number. Longview police report the van is expected to have been taken between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8:40 a.m. Thursday. Within minutes of the stolen report, the vehicle was found in the 100 block of Cloverdale Road in Kalama.

Longview police report the van's catalytic converter was taken and gas siphoned. Kalama police report a woman's wedge sandals and a water bottle were found inside.

