Cowlitz County Superior Court suspends jury trials through September

Cowlitz County Superior Court on Monday suspended jury trials through September, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

The court suspended August jury trials earlier this month. All other dockets and hearings will occur virtually as scheduled, according to a court press release. Wednesday's out-of-custody plea docket will remain in-person with strict protocols enforced.

Superior Court jury trials have been held in the Cowlitz County Event Center, instead of the Hall of Justice, since around August 2020 to provide space to social distance. Trials were paused in November and restarted in April. Superior Court mandates masks and social distancing inside facilities. Staff also added increased ventilation and cleaning of high-touch surfaces since the pandemic started, reports the court.

Presiding Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor said in a statement he is hopeful the suspension will be for a short period of time.