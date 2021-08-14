Cowlitz County Superior Court suspends August jury trials due to COVID rise

Cowlitz County Superior Court suspended August jury trials Friday due to rising local COVID-19 cases.

The court states all other dockets and hearings will occur as scheduled, but August jury trials, which are held in person, are suspended.

"Given the continued, dramatic increase in COVID cases, we feel it is safest for litigants, staff and our community to extend the prior suspension of jury trials and in-person criminal and civil matters," Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor said.

Superior Court jury trials have been held in the Cowlitz County Event Center, instead of the Hall of Justice, since around August 2020 to provide space to social distance. Trials were paused in November and restarted in April. Superior Court mandates masks and social distancing inside facilities. Staff also added increased ventilation and cleaning of high-touch surfaces since the pandemic started, reports the court.

According to the Cowlitz County Health Department, the rate of positive COVID-19 cases — from the last peak in December 2020 to July 28 — has increased by 50%. Cowlitz County has the fourth highest case rate in the state and the current local hospitalization rate is double the state average.

"This means more residents are likely infected, but have not been tested and may be spreading the virus," the health department stated in a Friday press release. The health department attributed the rise in local positive cases to "low vaccination rates, more contagious variants and increased group interactions."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.