Cowlitz County Superior Court seeking court visitors

The Cowlitz County Superior Court is looking for people interested in serving as a court visitor and assisting with adult guardianship cases.

A Title 11 Adult Guardianship Court Visitor is someone with training or experience in the type of "abilities, limitations and needs alleged in the petition," according to the R.C.W., which is typically someone with social work training.

The role is meant to be that of a neutral person appointed by the court to make a thorough investigation, evaluation and recommendation in cases were guardianship of vulnerable adults is being discussed.

Court visitors, under the law, provide the court with a summary of self-care and independent living tasks the adult in question can and cannot manage and a recommendation of the appropriateness of guardianship. They must have specific legal training.

People interested in becoming a Court Visitor in Cowlitz County are encouraged to submit applications by 5 p.m. Jan. 10 to the Cowlitz County Superior Court Administration, 312 S.W. First Ave., Kelso, WA 98626. Applications and requirement documents are on the Superior Court website at cowlitzsuperiorcourt.us.

To ask questions, call 360-577-3085.

